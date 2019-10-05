METALLICA - On-Stage Rehearsal Footage Of "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" / "Here Comes Revenge" In Bucharest Posted

The footage below, uploaded to YouTube by user Rick Grimes S5, was shot at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania on August 13th. It features Metallica rehearsal footage, with the band performing a snippet from Fleetwood Mac's "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" as made famous by Judas Priest, and "Here Comes Revenge".

Bloomberg Law is reporting Metallica has won a trademark lawsuit that’s being going on for more than a decade.

Chile’s Supreme Court backed the group’s request to annul the graphically and phonetically identical trademark for clothing and footwear registered by Chilean businessman Horacio Mardones. The ruling, announced October 3, marked second time Metallica has battled the businessman in court. The band in 2012 lost an attempt to oppose Mardones’ registration of the brand.

Metallica successfully argued that Mardones’ decision to register an identical brand was not mere coincidence but that he was using the registration to sell band-branded merchandise, Metallica’s attorney, Ricardo Montero of the firm Silva y Cia, said.

“We were able to show that the Metallica brand is well-known abroad and that Mr. Mardones was using the brand in bad faith,” Montero said.

S&M² - a must-see celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s groundbreaking S&M concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony - hits the big screen on October 9 for one night only in over 3,000 movie theaters around the world. Watch a clip of "The Memory Remains" below:

Get tickets for the S&M² big screen event on October 9 at metallica.film/.