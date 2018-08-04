METALLICA - "One" Played On One Guitar String By PETE COTRELL (Video)

For the guitar geeks out there, witness guitarist Pete Cotrell play Metallica's classic "One" using a single guitar string below.

Check out Cotrell's official YouTube channel, which is loaded with diverse guitar-oriented videos, here.

Metallica performed the Master Of Puppets album classic "Battery" during their concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on July 29th, 2017. The band have uploaded this professionally filmed video of the performance:

Metallica are currently taking a break from the road. The band launch a North American arena tour on September 2nd at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Find their live itinerary here.