METALLICA Own Five Spots In Top 10 Selling Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Albums In 2016

The folks at Metal Insider have compiled the Top 25 selling hard rock and heavy metal albums in 2016. Note that these albums did not have to be released last year; in fact only nine albums on the list were released in 2016.

Not only did Metallica snag the top spot with their new album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, they have four other entires in the Top 10, as can be seen below. All sales numbers are approximate.

1) Metallica - Hardwired… To Self Destruct (516,000 sold)

2) Disturbed - Immortalized (298,000 sold)

3) Metallica - Metallica (The Black Album) (267,500 sold)

4) Bon Jovi - This House Is Not For Sale (174,000 sold)

5) Journey - Greatest Hits (169,000 sold)

6) Metallica - Master Of Puppets (163,000 sold)

7) Metallica - …And Justice For All (155,000 sold)

8) Metallica - Ride The Lightning (153,000 sold)

9) Megadeth - Dystopia ( 148,000 sold)

10) Five Finger Death Punch - Got Your Six (146,500 sold)

To view the complete Top 25 list, click here.



