METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, Members Of SCORPIONS, WHITESNAKE, QUEENSRŸCHE - InTheStudio's "History Of Heavy Metal" Part 2 Streaming (Audio)

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, has released History Of Heavy Metal, Part 1

Says Host Redbeard: "More heavy metal history? Absolutely. The godfathers of hard rock Ozzy Osbourne, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica, Klaus Meine from Scorpions, David Coverdale from Deep Purple and Whitesnake, and Queensrÿche co-founders Geoff Tate and Chris Degarmo rip through some seminal hard rock including the late Ronnie James Dio fronting Black Sabbath on 'Neon Knights', 'Queen Of The Ryche', 'Rock You Like A Hurricane', and Metallica’s defining 'One'. Part two of two.

Tune in here. Find Part 1 here.