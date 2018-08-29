METALLICA Partners With Master Distiller DAVE PICKERELL To Introduce Blackened American Whiskey; Available In Select US Cities This Week
August 29, 2018, 18 minutes ago
Metallica introduce their Blackened American Whiskey with the following message:
"It’s not often that we announce a brand new, never-been-done-before Metallica endeavor, so we’re incredibly excited and super proud to introduce Blackened American Whiskey. We’re honoured to partner with Master Distiller extraordinaire, Dave Pickerell, to create a unique blend of straight American whiskey available in select US cities later this week and online at thinkliquor.com or spiritedgifts.com.
“'Blackened' isn’t just the name of a song on …And Justice For All and now on the bottle; it literally helps to shape the flavour! The blend of bourbons, ryes and whiskeys from all across North America is housed in black brandy barrels and inundated with low hertz sound waves so intense that it actually enhances the molecular interaction and ultimately the finish of the whiskey, the process of sonic-enhancement we call “Black Noise”.
"For much more info, where to find Blackened American Whiskey and to check out the playlists used to sonically age the whiskey, visit blackenedwhiskey.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To grab some Blackened American Whiskey merch, hit the Met Store now."
Upcoming Blackened American Whiskey Events:
Thursday, August 30th
Bottle Signing and Tasting with Dave Pickerell
Steve’s Liquor
122 Junction Road
Madison, WI 53717
12 - 2 PM
Bottle Signing and Tasting with Dave Pickerell
Woodman’s Liquor Sun Prairie
1099 S. Grand Ave.
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
3 - 5 PM
Sunday, September 2nd
Wando’s Pre-show
602 University Ave.
Madison, WI 53715
Featured drinks
5 - 8 PM