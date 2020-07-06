METALLICA Pay Tribute To Late Film Score Composer ENNIO MORRICONE - "Thank You Ennio For Pumping Us Up, Being A Big Part Of Our Inspiration, And A Bonding Between Band, Crew, And Fan"

Oscar-winning film score composer, Ennio Morricone, has passed away at the age of 91. Morricone was responsible for the soundtracks for Hollywood classics The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, The Untouchables, Once Upon A Time In America, and many more. According to his longtime lawyer and friend, Giorgio Assumma, the Maestro, as he was known, died in a Rome hospital of complications following a recent fall in which he broke a leg.

Metallica, who have used Morricone's “The Ecstasy Of Gold” (from The Good, The Bad And The Ugly) as their intro music since the '80s took to social media to pay tribute.

Via Twitter, the band stated: "R.I.P. Ennio Morricone. Your career was legendary, your compositions were timeless. Thank you for setting the mood for so many of our shows since 1983."

James Hetfield posted the following tribute via Facebook: "The day we first played 'The Ecstasy Of Gold' as our new intro in 1983 it was magic! It has become apart of our blood flow, deep breathing, fist bumping, prayers and band huddle pre-show ritual ever since. I have sang that melody thousands of times to warm up my throat before hitting the stage. Thank you Ennio for pumping us up, being a big part of our inspiration, and a bonding between band, crew, and fan. I will forever think of you as part of the Metallica family. R. I. P. Maestro Morricone." 🙏🏻

