METALLICA Pay Tribute To LEMMY With 2009 Performance Footage Of MOTÖRHEAD's "Too Late Too Late"

Motörhead legend Lemmy Kilmister passed away on December 28th, 2015 following a brief battle with cancer. As expected and as it should be, the tributes pour in every year on the anniversary of his death. Billboard has drawn attention to Metallica's December 28th, 2019 tribute to Lemmy, as the band shared footage of Metallica's 2009 performance of Motörhead's "Too Late Too Late" with their idol and friend. Check it out below.