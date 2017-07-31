METALLICA Pay Tribute To VAN HALEN At Pasadena Show With "Runnin' With The Devil" Jam; Pro-Shot Video Available

During their July 29th show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Metallica broke out a brief tribute to Van Halen with a cover of "Runnin' With The Devil" as "a little homage to the Pasadena boys" according to frontman James Hetfield. Check out pro-shot footage of the minute-long jam below.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

Limited edition Metallica concert posters went on sale Thursday, July 27th at 1 PM, PDT via Metallica.com.

The official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the third leg of the North American WorldWired Tour. These seven posters featuring artwork by Jeff Soto (Orlando, Montréal), Mark 5 (Miami), Munk One (Atlanta), Ames Bros (Detroit, Québec City), and Acorn (Toronto).

“We have a limited number available, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1 PM, PDT on Thursday, July 27th to get yours while you can!”

* Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) of each product per customer.