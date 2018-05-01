METALLICA Perform ACCEPT's "Balls To The Wall" In Germany, "Motorbreath" In Poland; Pro-Shot Video

May 1, 2018, an hour ago

news metallica accept heavy metal

METALLICA Perform ACCEPT's "Balls To The Wall" In Germany, "Motorbreath" In Poland; Pro-Shot Video

On April 30th, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarst Kirk Hammett played Accept's "Balls To The Wall" at Arena Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany. Check out the pro-shot video below.

Metallica has also just uploaded pro-shot footage of "Motorbreath" from their April 28th concert at Tauron Arena in Kraków, Poland.

Metallica's next show is May 2nd in Oslo, Norway at the sold out Telenor Arena. To view the band's complete live itinerary, click here.

 

Featured Audio

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

Featured Video

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

Latest Reviews