METALLICA Perform Acoustic Classics At All Within My Hands Charity Event In San Francisco; Video

Metallica performed at their annual All Within My Hands charity event, this past Saturday, November 3rd, at the Nob Hill Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA. All proceeds from the show went to Metallica's charity, which benefits various local organizations in their hometown.

Metallica’s setlist included:

“Disposable Heroes”

“When A Blind Man Cries” (Deep Purple cover)

“The Unforgiven”

“Please Don’t Judas Me” (Nazareth cover)

“Turn The Page” (Bob Seger cover)

“Bleeding Me”

“Veteran Of The Psychic Wars” (Blue Öyster Cult cover)

“Nothing Else Matters”

“All Within My Hands”

“Enter Sandman”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Hardwired”





Check out fan-filmed video below: