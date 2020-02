Metallica performed the classics "(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth" & "Blitzkrieg" at Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy on February 10, 2018. Watch this professionally-filmed video:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.