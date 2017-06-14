METALLICA Perform “Atlas, Rise!” In Houston; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica performed the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track “Atlas, Rise!” at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on June 11th. Pro-shot video of the performance is available for streaming below.

Metallica’s WorldWired live dates are listed below:

June

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H