METALLICA Perform "Damage, Inc." In London; HQ Video Streaming

Metallica has released this professionally-filmed performance of "Damage, Inc.", filmed at The O2 Arena in London, England on October 22, 2017.

Metallica has regretfully had to cancel their headline performances at Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival in Columbus, OH (May 15 & 17) and Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY (September 18 & 20) to allow singer James Hetfield to continue his road to recovery.

A message from James:

"Dear Metallica Family,

"It pains me to write this, but I have to let all of you know that I cannot make it to Sonic Temple in Columbus and Louder Than Life in Louisville this year. As part of my continuing effort to get and stay healthy, I have critical recovery events on those weekends that cannot be moved. I apologize to all of our fans who have bought tickets for these festivals. We are working with the festival promoters to provide for refunds or exchanges. My intent with this statement is saying “I apologize” to each one of you. The reality is that I have not prioritized my health in the past year of touring and I now know that my mental health comes first. That might sound like a no-brainer for most of you but I didn’t want to let the Metallica team/family down and, I alone, completely compromised myself.

"Looking on the brighter side, my therapy is going well. It was absolutely necessary for me to look after my mental, physical, and spiritual health.

"I want to stress that the band will play all other announced 2020 shows.

"I am looking forward to getting back to playing and seeing all our great South American fans in April. And, of course, playing Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome to Rockville in Daytona and Aftershock in Sacramento. We will still play two unique sets at each of these festivals.

"Beyond 2020, I am optimistic about the blessings I have been given and what the future brings. I appreciate all the great prayers and support from everyone since I went into rehab last September. Like the moth into the flame, being human in this career has its huge challenges and can be difficult. Your understanding helps the healing." - James Hetfield

Metallica reassures its fans that Metallica will appear at Danny Wimmer Presents festivals Epicenter (May 1 & 3), Welcome to Rockville (May 8 & 10) and Aftershock (October 9 & 11) as scheduled.

Says the band: "Thanks to Tool and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who have graciously offered to step in for us at Sonic Temple; Louder Than Life headliners will be announced at a later date. Sonic Temple and Louder Than Life pass holders who would like to exchange their passes to see Metallica at another Danny Wimmer Presents festival, or would like to receive a refund, will be able to do so starting this Friday, February 28th. An email will be sent out to purchasers from Front Gate Ticketing on Friday at 10:00 AM EST with complete exchange and refund details. For more information, visit SonicTempleFestival.com and LouderThanLifeFestival.com."