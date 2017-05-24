METALLICA Perform “For Whom The Bell Tolls” At Rock On The Range Festival; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
May 24, 2017, 15 minutes ago
Metallica performed the Ride The Lightning album classic, “For Whom The Bell Tolls”, during their performance at Columbus, Ohio’s Rock On The Range festival on May 21st. Pro-shot video can be seen below:
Metallica’s WorldWired live dates are listed below:
June
4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#
7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^
9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway
11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^
14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#
16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#
18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#
July
5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^
7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^
9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^
12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^
14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^
19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+
August
4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+
6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+
9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+
11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+
16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+
* With Avenged Sevenfold
^ With Volbeat
+ With Gojira
# With Local H