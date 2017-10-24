METALLICA Perform “Fuel” At O2 Arena In London; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica have uploaded professionally filmed footage of the band performing the track “Fuel” from their 1997 album, Reload, on October 22nd in London, England at the O2 Arena. Check out the video below.

Remaining dates on Metallica's 2017 WorldWired Tour are as listed below:

October

24 - London, England - O2 Arena (Sold Out)

26 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro (Sold Out)

28 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena (Sold Out)

30 - Birmingham, England - Genting Arena (Sold Out)

November

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)