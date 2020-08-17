METALLICA Perform Live For The HOWARD STERN Show; Pro-Shot Video

Metallica has just released official footage of their August 12, 2020 performance for The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM. Recorded live at HQ in San Rafael, California, the band plays three songs, namely: "Wherever I May Roam", "The Unforgiven", and "All Within My Hands".

"Wherever I May Roam":

"The Unforgiven":

"All Within My Hands" featuring Avi Vinocur of Goodnight, Texas on background vocals:

Metallica will release S&M²: Metallica And San Francisco Symphony Together Again. Live, on August 28. Get another look at the upcoming release with this video for "Moth Into Flame":

Says the band: "In September of 2019, we were on stage for two incredible nights with the San Francisco Symphony commemorating the opening of the new Chase Center here in our backyard as well as the 20th anniversary of the first S&M. Celebrating with fans from all around the world (almost 70 countries represented!) and sharing the stage with our hometown symphony, its legendary Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas, and conductor Edwin Outwater, was beyond inspiring and a major highlight in our crazy, cool time as a band. Now we can all relive those two special nights as both video and audio versions of the shows are available for pre-order now, hitting stores on August 28.

"S&M2, is coming your way in a number of formats, ranging from standard 4LP vinyl, collectible colored vinyl, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and Deluxe Box set, all the way up to the Fifth Member™ exclusive Super Deluxe Box, limited to 500 copies (which members can enter to reserve), each featuring original sheet music used in the show and signed by all four band members. Including the first-ever symphonic renditions of songs written and released since those first S&M shows, the album was produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich.

“So why did this take almost 12 months to release?” The concert film is a brand-new edit done by Joe Hutshing (Through The Never) and both the audio and visuals have been taken to the next level from the October 2019 theatrical version that played in over 3,700 cinemas worldwide. Originally planned for a mid-June release, unfortunately pressing plants and printers closed due to COVID-19 just as we were getting ready to manufacture the various configurations. We’re excited that we’re back on track, everything’s in motion, and we can finally get the music to you.

"Fifth Members™ should login for a 20% discount and all pre-orders will receive MP3 downloads of the S&M2 versions of “All Within My Hands” and “Nothing Else Matters.”

Learn more here. Pre-order here. Pre-save on Digital here. Super Deluxe Box Set contest details here.

Tracklisting:

"The Ecstasy Of Gold"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"The Memory Remains"

"Confusion"

"Moth Into Flame"

"The Outlaw Torn"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Halo On Fire"

Intro to Scythian Suite

"Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits"

Intro to The Iron Foundry

"The Iron Foundry, Opus 19"

"The Unforgiven III"

"All Within My Hands"

"(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

"All Within My Hands" video:

"Nothing Else Matters" video:

Trailer:

Robert Trujillo unboxes the Deluxe Box Set edition:

Metallica has confirmed its return to the stage for the first time since the September 2019 S&M2 concerts that opened Chase Center in San Francisco. Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set showing August 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

The show will be shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band’s Northern California headquarters and will subsequently be edited and mixed by Metallica's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible. The concert, the band’s first show in nearly a year, will feature material from throughout their near four-decade career and provide Metallica fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience.

Tickets are available now via TicketMaster. Every ticket purchase - which admits one carload of up to six people - will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2, the long awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.

“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” said Walter Kinzie CEO of Encore Live. “Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”

The Metallica show is part of the Encore Drive-In Nights Series, which is presented by leading event production company Encore Live. Since June, Encore Live has partnered with drive-in theaters across the country to provide world-class entertainment in a safe, creative way. For more information and to see if a venue near you is presenting the show, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater. The August 29 show will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Drive-in theaters hosting the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations. For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for one fan’s individual admission, each purchase for Encore Drive-In Nights’ concerts will admit one carload of fans. That means up to six people can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime show for one price. Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found here.