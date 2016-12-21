METALLICA Perform “Metal Militia” In Los Angeles; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica performed at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California on December 15th. Pro-shot footage of the band performing the Kill 'Em All album track, “Metal Militia”, is streaming below.

Says the band: “Had a blast in LA last week at the Fonda Theatre! Watch the full vid of “Metal Militia” from that gig.”

Metallica perform next on January 11th at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The band’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.