METALLICA Perform “Now That We’re Dead” On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert; Video

Metallica performed the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track, “Now That We’re Dead”, last night (Monday, May 15th) on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS. Video of the performance can be seen below:

On May 12th, Metallica headlined Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The band has since released professionally filmed footage of "Motorbreath", which originally appeared on their Kill 'Em All album.

You can now pre-order an audio recording of the show, mixed by the team who brought you Hardwired…To Self-Destruct on CD or digital download.

To read BraveWords scribe Mark Gromen's review of Metallica live in Philly, click here.

WorldWired live dates:

May

17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^#

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H