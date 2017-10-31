METALLICA Perform QUEEN Classic “Stone Cold Crazy” In Manchester; Pro-Shot Video Posted

During their show at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on October 28th, Metallica performed their version of the Queen classic “Stone Cold Crazy”. MetallicaTV has uploaaded footage of the performance:

Metallica performed the …And Justice For All album track, “Harvester Of Sorrow”, at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 26th. Watch below:

Metallica recently made history by playing to a record-breaking 22,211 people at The O2 in London, England, smashing the previous record of 21,000 set by Muse in 2016. Watch the band perform "Spit Out The Bone" at The O2:

Remaining dates on Metallica's 2017 WorldWired Tour are as listed below:

November

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)