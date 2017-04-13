METALLICA Perform “Ride The Lightning” In Mexico City; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica performed their classic track, “Ride The Lightning”, during their show at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico on March 5th. Pro-shot video of the performance can be seen below:

Quality video of Metallica performing the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track, “Moth Into Flame”, on April 1st in Santiago, Chile is available for streaming below:

Metallica’s next concert is scheduled for May 10th a M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The band’s complete live schedule can be found at this location.