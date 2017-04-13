METALLICA Perform “Ride The Lightning” In Mexico City; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
April 13, 2017, an hour ago
Metallica performed their classic track, “Ride The Lightning”, during their show at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico on March 5th. Pro-shot video of the performance can be seen below:
Quality video of Metallica performing the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track, “Moth Into Flame”, on April 1st in Santiago, Chile is available for streaming below:
Metallica’s next concert is scheduled for May 10th a M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The band’s complete live schedule can be found at this location.