METALLICA Perform “The Unforgiven” At All Within My Hands Event In San Francisco; HQ Video Streaming

MetallicaTV has uploaded this footage of Metallica performing "The Unforgiven", recorded live at the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA on November 3, 2018 and featuring Avi Vinocur on mandolin & background vocals, David Phillips on pedal-steel, Henry Salvia on keyboards, and Cody Rhodes on percussion.

The event raised $1.3 million which will be used to work with our partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges as All Within My Hands continues to tackle the issues of hunger and workforce education and work to create sustainable communities.

Metallica performs next on June 8 at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland. The band's tour schedule can be found here.