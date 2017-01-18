METALLICA Perform With Classical Pianist LANG LANG In Beijing; Video Streaming

World-renowned Chinese concert pianist, Lang Lang, who performed “One” with Metallica at the Grammy Awards in 2014, once again joined the band for a performance of the song during their January 18th concert at LeSports Center in Beijing, China. Fan-filmed video of the performance can now be seen below.

Metallica have announced their return to the Grammys this year. The 59th annual award show will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12th at 8 PM, ET on CBS.. The band writes via Instagram:

"We’re thrilled that we have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammys telecast on Sunday, February 12, 2017!"

Metallica added: "First, it was a total honor to be nominated, but now this?!!? We’re beyond excited that we have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, February 12, 2017. It’s been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we’re thrilled to be asked back. We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night, so tune in to watch on CBS-TV... check those local listings for your timezone and keep watching here for more information. "

The following are nominated in the “Best Metal Performance” category at the 59th annual Grammys:

Baroness - “Shock Me” (Abraxan Hymns)

Gojira - “Silvera” (Roadrunner Records)

Korn - “Rotting In Vain” (Roadrunner Records)

Megadeth - “Dystopia” (UME)

Periphery” - “The Price Is Wrong” (Sumerian)

Nominated for “Best Rock Song” are:

“Blackstar” - David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie), Track from Blackstar

“Burn The Witch” - Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead), Track from A Moon Shaped Pool

“Hardwired” - James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica), Track from Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

“Heathens” - Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from Suicide Squad: The Album

“My Name Is Human” - Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Gojira are also nominated in the “Best Rock Album” for Magma. They’ll compete for the trophy with Blink-182 (California), Cage The Elephant (Tell Me I’m Pretty), Panic! At The Disco (Death Of A Bachelor), and Weezer (Weezer).

Disturbed are are nominated in the “Best Rock Performance” category for “The Sound Of Silence” (Live On Conan), up against Alabama Shakes (“Joe” Live From Austin City Limits), Beyonce featuring Jack White (“Don’t Hurt Yourself”), David Bowie (“Backstar”), and Twenty One Pilots (“Heathens”).

Elsewhere, Joe Bonamassa gets a nod for his Live At The Greek Theatre release, nominated in the “Best Traditional Blues” category.

For a full list of the nominees, visit grammy.com.