METALLICA Performs "Atlas, Rise!" In Nashville; HQ Video Streaming

MetallicaTV has uploaded this footage of Metallica performing the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track, "Atlas, Rise!", at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on January 24th. Watch below:

Metallica performs next on February 28th at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August, can be found at this location.

On January 14th at a private event in Hollywood, California, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo, along with Stone Brewing Company CEO Greg Koch spoke about their collaborative beer Enter Night, a German-style Pilsner under Stone's Arrogant Consortia brand.

A 10-minute documentary, The Story Of Enter Night Pilsner, is available for streaming below.

"It’s certainly been no secret, but we are beyond excited to make the official announcement and introduction to Enter Night Pilsner, our collaboration with Arrogant Consortia, a Stone Brewing imprint," states a recent message from Metallica. "If you’ve been to one of our recent arena shows, you may have sipped from the black and red cans or even picked up a few in the surrounding neighbourhoods. Now we’re expanding nationwide, and come spring, taking it international covering Europe, Australia, China and beyond!"

"Stone Brewing is the perfect partner for us with endless commonalities in our ideals, outlooks, and paths forward. Our views of the worlds that we each inhabit, of creativity and process, and of sense of place in relation to our peers and “The Man” are almost identical. This collaboration is beyond effortless and pure, and we can’t wait to share this incredible beverage with everyone out there. In conjunction with the leadership of Stone, we have participated throughout every step alongside their talented brewing team. From our HQ outside of San Francisco to Stone’s brewery and HQ in San Diego to many beers backstage at shows, the spirit of collaboration was powerful."

"Keep watching for Enter Night Pilsner at our shows, and check out the Arrogant Consortia beer finder to locate Enter Night near you."

"Don’t see it in your neighborhood yet? Check back… our friends at Stone are putting those Enter Night cans and kegs in new locations all the time!"