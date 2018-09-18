METALLICA Performs “Atlas, Rise!” Live In Sioux Falls, Video

Metallica continues to upload live videos from their WorldWired tour. Check out the Hardwired…To Self-Destruct track “Atlas, Rise!” live from Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

Metallica recently issued the following message: "WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."