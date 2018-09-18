METALLICA Performs “Atlas, Rise!” Live In Sioux Falls, Video

September 18, 2018, an hour ago

news metallica heavy metal

METALLICA Performs “Atlas, Rise!” Live In Sioux Falls, Video

Metallica continues to upload live videos from their WorldWired tour. Check out the Hardwired…To Self-Destruct track “Atlas, Rise!” live from Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

Metallica recently issued the following message: "WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."

 



