METALLICA Performs "Battery" In Bologna, Italy; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica performed the Master Of Puppets album classic, "Battery", on February 12th at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. Professionally filmed video can now be seen below:

Metallica performs tonight (Friday, February 16th) at SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany. Find the band's live itinerary here.

Metallica have teamed up with Vans again to bring fans two new styles in the Vans x Metallica exclusive collection: the Sk8-Hi Reissue and the Classic Slip-On! Both shoes are available for purchase in the Met Store now. A short sleeve t-shirt and trucker hat are available as well.