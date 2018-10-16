METALLICA Performs "Creeping Death" At Austin City Limits Music Festival; HQ Video

MetallicaTV has uploaded footage of Metallica performing the Ride The Lightning album track, "Creeping Death", during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, TX on October 13th. Watch below:

Previously posted footage of Metallica performing "For Whom The Bell Tolls" during the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 6th can be seen below:

Metallica performs tonight, Tuesday, October 16th, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.