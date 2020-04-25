METALLICA Performs “Creeping Death” In Stockholm, Video
April 25, 2020, an hour ago
Metallica has rolled out another live video, this time of the Ride The Lighting classic, “Creeping Death”, from Stockholm, Sweden at Ericsson Globe on May 5, 2018.
Professionally-filmed video of Metallica performing "Moth Into Flame" at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on May 7, 2018 can be seen below:
Continuing their #MetallicaMondays series, Metallica streamed the band's May 31, 2015 show at Olympiapark München in Munich, Germany earlier this week. It features an intro by bassist Robert Trujillo. Watch below: