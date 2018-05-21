METALLICA Performs "Dream No More" In Helsinki; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica performed "Dream No More" from their 2016 album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, on May 11th at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland. Professionally filmed video can be seen below:

Check out the official poster for the May 11th Metallica show in Helsinki, designed by Brandon Heart of F4D Studios:

Metallica's next show is September 2nd in Madison, WI at the SOLD OUT Kohl Center. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.