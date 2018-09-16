METALLICA Performs "Dream No More" In North Dakota; HQ Video Streaming

Metallica performed the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track "Dream No More" at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, ND on September 8th. Pro-shot video can be seen below:

Metallica's next show is September 26th in San Francisco, CA at Dreamfest at City Hall in Civic Center Plaza. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

Metallica recently issued the following message: "WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."