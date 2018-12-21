METALLICA Performs "Fade To Black" In Lincoln, Nebraska; HQ Video

December 21, 2018, 43 minutes ago

news heavy metal metallica

METALLICA Performs "Fade To Black" In Lincoln, Nebraska; HQ Video

Metallica performed the Ride The Lightning album track, "Fade To Black", at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 6th. Professionally-filmed footage can be seen below:

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.

Watch more recent Metallica live performances below:



Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Latest Reviews