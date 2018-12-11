METALLICA Performs "Fight Fire With Fire" In Salt Lake City, "Seek & Destroy" In Spokane; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
Metallica have uploaded two new performance videos. Watch the band perform "Fight Fire With Fire" at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on November 30th, and "Seek & Destroy" at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA on December 2nd, below:
Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.