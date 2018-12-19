METALLICA Performs "For Whom The Bell Tolls" Live In Madison, Wisconsin; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica performs the Ride The Lightning album classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", in the new video below, filmed at Kohl Center in Madison, WI on September 2nd:

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.

Watch more recent Metallica live performances below: