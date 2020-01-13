METALLICA Performs "For Whom The Bell Tolls" Live In Tulsa; HQ Video

Metallica performed at BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on January 18, 2019. Pro-shot footage of the band running through "For Whom The Bell Tolls" can be seen below:

Metallica compiled a list of their Top 25 live pro-shot videos of 2019 on YouTube. Check out the playlist here.

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.



