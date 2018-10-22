METALLICA Performs "Halo On Fire" At London's O2 Arena; Pro-Shot Video

MetallicaTV has uploaded footage of the band performing "Halo On Fire" at The O2 Arena in London, England on October 22nd, 2017. Watch below:

Metallica performs tonight, Tuesday, October 22nd, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Footage from Metallica's performances at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, TX (October 6th and 13th) can be seen below: