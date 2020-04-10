METALLICA Performs “Halo On Fire” In Geneva; Video Streaming

Metallica returns with another live video, this time of the Hardwired…To Self-Destruct track “Halo On Fire” from Geneva, Switzerland at Palexpo on April 11, 2018.

Metallica performed "Hit The Lights" at Schleyerhalle in Stuttgart, Germany on April 9, 2018. The band have released this professionally-filmed footage.

Previously released footage of "Dream No More" and "Fight Fire With Fire" from the same show is also available below.