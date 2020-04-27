METALLICA Performs "Harvester Of Sorrow" In Helsinki; HQ Video

Metallica have released the video below, featuring the band's performance of "Harvester Of Sorrow", from Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 9, 2018.

Metallica checked in earlier with the following update:

"Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to catch Live In Muskegon, Michigan - November 1, 1991 for free! We had to dig through our VHS archive for this one. Get ready for a raw, grainy set from the beginning of the never ending Black Album tour.

"Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel to receive a notification when the show is about to begin."