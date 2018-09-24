METALLICA Performs "Harvester Of Sorrow" In Saskatchewan, Canada; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
HQ video footage of Metallica performing "Harvester Of Sorrow" on September 15th at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (Canada) can be seen below:
It was a record-setting performance for Metallica in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on their current WorldWired tour, reports Global News. SaskTel Centre said 16,874 fans turned out for the concert, smashing the facility’s all-time attendance record of 15,806.
A strong 18-song set was highlighted by the hit "Nothing Else Matters", which Metallica dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos, the junior ice hockey team that were involved in a bus crash on April 6th. 16 people were killed and 13 injured when a semi-trailer truck struck a coach bus near Armley, Saskatchewan.
Metallica also made a $10,000 donation to the Saskatoon Food Bank through their All Within My Hands Foundation.
Thank you to everyone attending #MetInSaskatoon for your help raising money for @yxeFoodBank, a local organization committed to ensuring a food secure community where all people have access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH pic.twitter.com/nIC8jnyBJm— All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) September 16, 2018
Metallica performs next on September 26th at Dreamfest @ City Hall at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.