METALLICA Performs "Leper Messiah" At London's O2 Arena; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

MetallicaTV has uploaded footage of Metallica performing "Leper Messiah" at The O2 Arena in London, England on October 24th, 2017. Watch below:

Footage of the band performing "Halo On Fire" at the same venue on October 22nd, 2017 can be seen below:

Metallica performs next on Thursday, October 25th, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Footage from Metallica's performances at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, TX (October 6th and 13th) can be seen below: