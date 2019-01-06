METALLICA Performs "Leper Messiah" In Buffalo; HQ Video

MetallicaTV has uploaded this pro-shot video of Metallica performing "Leper Messiah" at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on October 27th, 2018. Check it out below.

Recent live Metallica videos can be seen below. The band performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.