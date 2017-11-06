METALLICA Performs “Master Of Puppets" At 1986 Roskilde Festival; Rare Video Released

Metallica are streaming rare video footage of the band performing “Master Of Puppets” at the Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark on July 6th, 1986, from the remastered deluxe box set of Master Of Puppets, available everywhere on November 10th via their own Blackened Recordings.

Master Of Puppets has been remastered for the most advanced sound quality and will be available in various digital and physical configurations. The reissue is available for pre-order at Metallica.com where fans can see the full package details and tracklisting.

Those who pre-order the standard album will receive an instant download of “Disposable Heroes (Remastered)". Those who pre-order the expanded or deluxe editions will receive an instant download of "Disposable Heroes (Remastered)" and "The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986)".

Master Of Puppets was originally released on March 3rd, 1986, on Elektra Records and went on to become the first Metallica album to be certified Platinum by the RIAA. The album has been certified 6x Platinum in the United States and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

In 2016, the album became the first metal album to be added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, an honor granted to works deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".