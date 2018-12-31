METALLICA Performs "Motorbreath" In Milwaukee; HQ Video

MetallicaTV has uploaded pro-shot video of Metallica's performance of "Motorbreath" from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI on October 16th.

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.

Footage of Metallica performing "The Unforgiven" and "Now That We're Dead", during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, TX on October 13th, can be seen below: