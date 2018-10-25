METALLICA Performs "Nothing Else Matters" In Milwaukee; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

MetallicaTV has uploaded this professionally-filmed footage of Metallica performing "Nothing Else Matters" at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI on October 16th:

Metallica performs tonight, Thursday, October 25th, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Watch footage of Metallica performing "Moth Into Flame" at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on October 18th: