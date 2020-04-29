METALLICA Performs "One" In Helsinki; Pro-Shot Video

Professionally-filmed video footage of Metallica performing "One", at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 11, 2018, can be seen below:

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich joined Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Tuesday (April 28) for an instalment of the live streamed fireside chat series to discuss how Metallica are staying connected and giving back through All Within My Hands Foundation. Watch below.

During the chat, Lars was asked about the possibility of the band recording new music while in quarantine:

"A lot of that will, obviously, have to do with how long stay-at-home orders stay in place. A lot of that will have to do with if there's a second wave of the virus. Who knows what our world will look like six months from now? But, obviously, the one thing that you can depend on with creative people, for better or worse, is that they can't sit still for very long. And I can tell you that on these weekly Metallica Zoom sessions, we are talking about how we can just be a band again. And there are many different phases to being in a band, but the most basic one, and certainly where it started 37 years ago, is to just have four guys playing music together. The fact that it ends up being shared all over the world and connecting with millions of people, that's much later and a whole different thing. But at its core essence is just four guys in a room, or connected via Zoom, the Zoom Room, making music together. And I can tell you that all four of us are really excited about what that could look like. So, will there be a Metallica quarantine record? I can't tell you, because, again, I don't know how long the quarantine will last. But if you and I and the rest of the world are still sitting here six months from now or a year from now, I'd say there's a very good chance."

