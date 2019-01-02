METALLICA Performs "One" In Pennsylvania; HQ Video
January 2, 2019, an hour ago
Metallica performed the ...And Justice For All album classic, "One", during their show at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on October 20th. MetallicaTV has uploaded this pro-shot video:
An assortment of live Metallica videos from 2018 can be seen below. The band performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.