METALLICA Performs "One" In Pennsylvania; HQ Video

Metallica performed the ...And Justice For All album classic, "One", during their show at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on October 20th. MetallicaTV has uploaded this pro-shot video:

An assortment of live Metallica videos from 2018 can be seen below. The band performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.