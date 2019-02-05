METALLICA Performs "Phantom Lord" In Cincinnati; HQ Video Streaming
February 5, 2019, 10 minutes ago
MetallicaTV has uploaded this footage of Metallica performing the Kill "Em All album track, "Phantom Lord", at US Bank Arena Cincinnati, OH on January 30th:
Watch Metallica perform the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track, "Atlas, Rise!", at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on January 24th:
Metallica performs next on February 28th at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August, can be found at this location.