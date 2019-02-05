METALLICA Performs "Phantom Lord" In Cincinnati; HQ Video Streaming

MetallicaTV has uploaded this footage of Metallica performing the Kill "Em All album track, "Phantom Lord", at US Bank Arena Cincinnati, OH on January 30th:

Watch Metallica perform the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track, "Atlas, Rise!", at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on January 24th:

Metallica performs next on February 28th at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August, can be found at this location.