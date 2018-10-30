METALLICA Performs "Phantom Lord" In Philadelphia; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
October 30, 2018, 2 hours ago
Metallica continue to roll out performance videos from their WorldWired Tour - this time it's the Kill 'Em All album classic "Phantom Lord", filmed at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on October 25th. Watch below:
Metallica performs next on November 3rd as part of The All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, California. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.