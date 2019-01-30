METALLICA Performs Record-Breaking Show At PNC Arena In Raleigh, North Carolina (Video)

The massive amount of 20,052 concert-goers set a new record for the largest single-day event attendance in the history of Raleigh, North Carolina's PNC Arena on Monday (January 28th), reports Spectrum News. What event drew such large numbers? A sold-out Metallica concert.

“We are thrilled that Metallica’s performance set a new record for PNC Arena. It was our first time hosting the band, and the passion of their fans made it so memorable for us,” said PNC Arena President Don Waddell. “PNC Arena has played host to many large events during its 19 years, so it’s great to see an incredible band like Metallica come in and knock out a new milestone in our history. Thank you to Metallica, Q-Prime Management, and Live Nation for bringing this tour to the fans in Raleigh.”

Metallica is now the highest attended single-day event in the venue's 19-year history. Check out some fan-filmed footage from the show, uploaded by YouTube user Hawg Gnarly.

The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August, can be found at this location.

"For the last 15 years we've been recording and mixing nearly every live show around the world and making them all available for you to download via LiveMetallica.com," reads a message from Metallica. "Thanks to nugs.net, we’ve been able to offer a variety of formats from mp3 to high-res audio and - over the past few years - a CD option as well for the fans of physical media out there. The logical next step is, of course, streaming!

"Over 600 professionally mixed Live Metallica recordings, including every night of the WorldWired Tour as well as some shows from the vault, are now streaming in both standard and HiFi on demand at nugs.net.

"With a subscription to the service for $12.99 (or $24.99 for high-res), you'll not only have access to our Live Metallica catalog, but also over 10,000 shows by other artists including Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, and Phish. Sign up here or download the app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store to start your 30-day free trial and take your music with you wherever you go."