METALLICA Performs "Ride The Lightning" In Cincinnati; HQ Video Streaming
January 27, 2020, an hour ago
Metallica performed the title track of their 1984 album, Ride The Lightning, at US Bank Arena Cincinnati, OH on January 30, 2019. Professionally-filmed footage can be seen below:
Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.
"Inspired by our electrifying second album, Ride The Lightning, the latest collaborative release from Billabong x Metallica has arrived," states a message from Metallica.
View and order the new collection at Metallica.com, and Billabong.com. Watch a video trailer below: