METALLICA Performs "Ride The Lightning" In Fresno; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

In the new video below, filmed at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on December 9th, Metallica performs their classic song "Ride The Lightning":

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.

Watch recent Metallica live performances below: