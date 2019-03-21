METALLICA Performs "Seek & Destroy" In Kansas City, "Enter Sandman" In Louisville; HQ Video Streaming

MetallicaTV has uploaded two new pro-shot live videos from recent Metallica concerts. Watch the band perform "Seek & Destroy" at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on March 6, and "Enter Sandman" at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on March 9, below:

Visit Metallica’s Met Store today (Thursday, March 21st )at 4 PM, EST to get your hands on the official screen-printed concert posters from every stop on the final leg of the North American WorldWired Arena Tour. This leg features artwork by Munk One (El Paso & Louisville), Maxx242 (Lubbock & Grand Rapids), BIOWORKZ (Wichita), Ron Ransom (Kansas City), and Jeff Soto (Indianapolis).

Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one of each product per customer.